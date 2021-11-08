BASIN COUNTY SEWER AND WATER BOARD MEETING

November 11, 2021, 6:30 P.M.

BasinCommunity Hall

 

Call to order; Roll call

Board’s report: Correspondence; Forgiveness to customers who did not have water letter; Old computer; ARPA meeting; Notice for bid on projects

Operator’s report: Standpipe for 1 Johnson Lane; Meter installation Frontage Road

Financial: Account totals; Pay bills; Forest Service lease

Ordinance & Bylaws: Adopt into bylaws discontinuance of service

Public Comment

Items for the next meeting agenda

Next Regular Meeting: December 9, 2021

