BASIN COUNTY SEWER AND WATER BOARD MEETING

June 1, 2021, 6:30 P.M.

Basin Community Hall

Call to order; Roll call; Review minutes; President’s Report; Water operator reports; Financial statements

Discussion on Projects for the Monies acquired by the County

Discussion on how we decrease current rates billed to customers

Discussion on Sewer and hydrants

Discussion on Zoom meetings

Discussion on Purchasing a leak detector

Discussion on New Billing system

Discussion on Creating Committees

Public comment

Next meeting date: July 6, 2021

