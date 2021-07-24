BASIN COUNTY SEWER AND WATER BOARD MEETING
August 3, 2021, 6:30 P.M.
BasinCommunity Hall
Call to order; Roll call; President’s Report; Operator reports; Financial statements; Computer file recovery
Discussion on Resolution to decrease current rates billed
Discussion on Ordinances/Bylaws
Discussion on water restrictions
Discussion on Ordinances; Discussion of bylaws
Trash pump repair Tudor
Insurance- finance heading
Forest Service lease
Correspondence; public comment
Next meeting date: September 7, 2021
