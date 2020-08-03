Montana Fifth Judicial Court, Jefferson County
In the matter of the name change of Belle Marie Kennedy; Jennifer Burnett, petitioner, on behalf of Belle Kennedy, Minor Child. Cause No.: DV-2020-59.
Order Setting Hearing
This Court orders: Minor Child Name Change Hearing. The hearing on the Petition for Name Change filed in this case is set for September 9, 2020 (Wednesday) at 2:00 p.m. The hearing will be at the Courthouse in Jefferson County.
Dated: July 30, 2020
Luke Berger, District Court Judge
Legal 20-082 Published in the Boulder Monitor August 5, 12, 19 & 26, 2020 MNAXLP
