The following is the ballot statement of an amendment to the Montana Constitution to be submitted to the voters of the state of Montana at the November 8, 2022 General Election. The text below is being published per the requirement of 13-27-311(2) MCA, by Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen.
CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT NO. 48 AN AMENDMENT TO THE CONSTITUTION PROPOSED BY THE LEGISLATURE
AN ACT SUBMITTING TO THE QUALIFIED ELECTORS OF MONTANA AN AMENDMENT TO ARTICLE II, SECTION 11, OF THE MONTANA CONSTITUTION TO EXPLICITLY INCLUDE ELECTRONIC DATA ANDCOMMUNICATIONS IN SEARCH AND SEIZURE PROTECTIONS.
BE IT ENACTED BY THE LEGISLATURE OF THE STATE OF MONTANA:
C-48 is a constitutional amendment to amend Article II, section 11 of the Montana Constitution to specifically protect electronic data and communications from unreasonable search and seizures.
[] YES on Constitutional Amendment C-48
[] NO on Constitutional Amendment C-48
