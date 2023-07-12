Legal Notice
Comprehensive Five-Year Bond Review for Ash Grove Cement Company (Hard Rock Mining Operating Permit No. 00003)
The Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) is conducting a comprehensive bond review for Operating Permit No. 00003 issued to Ash Grove Cement Co. (Ash Grove). Ash Grove operates two mining and manufacturing facilities around Montana City in Jefferson County, located in Sections 9, 10, 12, 13, 15 and 16, Township 9N, Range 3W; and in Sections 7 and 18, Township 9N, Range 2W.
DEQ has determined the current bonding level does not represent the present costs of compliance with the Metal Mine Reclamation Act, administrative rules adopted thereunder, and the operating permit. DEQ is proposing a bond increase of $2,232,984 (from $5,740,549 to $7,973,533). The bond increase is largely due to changes in the mining disturbance area, fuel prices, equipment rates, labor costs, and updated indirect costs such as mobilization, contingency and administration.
The procedure for adjusting bonds as a result of a comprehensive bond review is set forth in 82-4-338(3), MCA. The company and the public will have until August 9, 2023 to comment on the proposed bond increase. DEQ will issue a final bond determination after the comment period has expired. The company, or any person with an interest that may be adversely affected by DEQ’s final bond determination, may obtain a contested case hearing before the Board of Environmental Review. A written request for a hearing must be filed with DEQ within 30 days of the issuance of the final bond determination, stating the reason for the request.
Requests for copies of the bond calculation associated with the comprehensive bond review, and any related questions should be directed to Eric Dahlgren, Hard Rock Mining Section Supervisor, Mining Bureau, Department of Environmental Quality, PO Box 200901, Helena, MT 59620-0901, by telephone at (406) 444-5245 or by e-mail at DEQHardRock@mt.gov.
Legal 23-076 Published in the Boulder Monitor July 12, 2023 MNAXLP
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.