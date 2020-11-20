LEGAL NOTICE
On Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 7:00 p.m., the Jefferson County Planning Board will hold a public hearing via Zoom on the following item: PEAK VIEW ESTATES SUBDIVISION.
Lindsey and Drew Younker have proposed a three (3) lot subsequent minor subdivision of a +31.35-acre parcel located approximately 2.5 miles north of Jefferson City. The property is currently developed with a single-family residence. The proposed lots will range in size from +5.01 to +20.58 acres. The property is not zoned and all lots will be used for single-family residential purposes. Each lot will be served by an individual onsite well and an individual onsite drainfield. The lots will be accessed from Destiny Lane. The property is legally described as Lot 2 of the Phillips Minor Subdivision as shown on COS 262384, Folio 1036-B, located in Section 29, T8N, R3W.
Contact the Jefferson County Planning Dept at 406-225-4040 to obtain additional information regarding this proposal. The public is encouraged to participate in the public hearing and voice comments they may have on the proposal. Join the meeting remotely via phone: 1-646-558-8656, 1-699-900-9128, or 1-301-715-8592 or via computer, tablet, etc: zoom.com/join, then enter meeting ID 671 828 8589.
The Planning Dept will accept written comments. Written comments must be received by December 8th at 5:00 p.m. to distribute to the Planning Board. Comments can also be presented verbally during the December 9th public hearing. The County Commissioners will review this proposal on December 22, 2020 at 1:45 p.m. and the public can participate in their meeting. Contact the Planning Dept. for information on how to participate in the Commission meeting. Comments can be mailed to Jefferson County Planning Dept, PO Box H, Boulder, MT, 59632 or e-mail to lhintz@jeffersoncounty-mt.gov
