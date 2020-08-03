Jefferson High School
Consideration and adoption of the final budget for FY 2020-21
August 18, 6:30 pm
Jefferson High School Library
The meeting may be continued from day to day until the final adoption of the district’s budgets. Any taxpayer in the district may appear at the meeting and be heard for or against any part of the budget.
For more information, contact Tim Norbeck, Superintendent, Jefferson High School, 225-3740.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.