BUDGET AMENDMENT PROCLAMATION
Jefferson High School District #1
Jefferson County, MT
At a regular meeting of the board of trustees of School District No. 1, Jefferson County, Montana, held at 6:30 p.m. March 16, 2021 at the Jefferson High School Library, the following resolution was introduced:
WHEREAS, the trustees of School District No. 7 Jefferson County, Montana, have determined that as a result of an unexpected need for tuition for a student at an out-of-state facility, the district’s budget for the tuition fund does not provide sufficient financing to properly maintain and support the district for the entire current school year; and
WHEREAS, the trustees have determined that an amendment to the tuition fund budget in the amount of $136,742.50 is necessary under the provision of Section 20-9-161 subsection 6, MCA; for the purpose of tuition for a student at an out-of-state facility; and
WHEREAS, the anticipated source of financing the budget amendment expenditures shall be a loan from the metal mines fund;
THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED that the Board of Trustees of School District No. 7, Jefferson County, Montana, proclaims a need for an amendment to the tuition fund budget for fiscal year 2020/2021 in the amount of $136,743.50 under Section 20-9-161 subsection 6, MCA, for the purpose identified above, and;
BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that the Board of Trustees of School District No. 7, Jefferson County, Montana, will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the Jefferson High School Library on April 20, 2021, for the purpose of considering and adopting the budget amendment.
Legal 21-039 Published in the Boulder Monitor April 14, 2021 MNAXLP
