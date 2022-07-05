JEFFERSON COUNTY TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE MEETING
School Administrators, Board Chairs, Transportation Supervisors, and County Commissioners
The annual transportation meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, July 20th, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. in the Clerk and Recorder’s Meeting Room in Boulder or by Zoom (https://us02web.zoom.us/j/6718288589 Meeting ID: 671 828 858)
Agenda
Call to order. Introductions.
Call for an approval of 2021 minutes.
Presentation: Donell Rosenthal, State Director of Pupil Transportation OPI
Discussion and clarification of best practices: rosters, radio, eligible riders, exceptions, chain of command
Discussion and approval of school district bus routes.
Discussion and approval of Individual Transportation Contracts.
Transportation Forms
COVID19 related changes.
Changes in existing routes not on current list will be discussed and may be approved.
Review Bus Driver Lists
Discussions about bus schedules and bus routes with Road Dept. (Clarification may be needed.)
12. Other
Legal 22-079 Published in the Boulder Monitor July 6 & 13, 2022 MNAXLP
