JEFFERSON COUNTY TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE MEETING
Updated: June 14, 2023 @ 7:55 am
School Administrators, Board Chairs, Transportation Supervisors, and County Commissioners
The annual transportation meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, July 6, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. in the Clerk and Recorder’s Meeting Room in Boulder or by Zoom (https://us02web.zoom.us/j/6718288589 Meeting ID: 671 828 8589)
Agenda
Call to order. Introductions.
Call for an approval of 2022 minutes.
Review required OPI forms and regulations: Lorie Carey and Sarah Eyer
Share, discuss and revise suggested forms: Parent/Student Bus Contract and Roster
Daryl Mikesell – Example of roster/notebook
Discussion and clarification of best practices: rosters, radio, eligible riders, exceptions, chain of command
Discussion and approval of school district bus routes.
Discussion and approval of Individual Transportation Contracts.
Changes in existing routes not on current list will be discussed and may be approved.
Review Bus Driver Lists
Discussions about bus schedules and bus routes with Road Dept. (Clarification may be needed.)
12. Other
Legal 23-062 Published in the Boulder Monitor June 14 & 21, 2023 MNAXLP
