JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX APPEAL BOARD
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX APPEAL BOARD
2023 SESSION
In accordance with 15-15-101(6)MCA, the Jefferson County Tax Appeal Board will be in session from July 1st through December 31st, 2023 for the business of hearing appeals of property valuations set by the Montana Department of Revenue.
Any taxpayer who disagrees with the appraised value of his or her property may file an appeal with the Jefferson County Tax Appeal Board within 30 days of the date on the Notice of Classification and Appraisal or Notice to Change Valuation (assessment notice).
Appeal forms are available at the Jefferson County Clerk & Recorder’s Office, or at the website of the Montana Tax Appeal Board, www.mtab.mt.gov.
Any appeal must be filed with the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder.
Upon receipt of the appeal, the County Tax Appeal Board will notify the appellant and schedule a County hearing.
The Jefferson County Tax Appeal Board members are Dave Kirsch, Trudy Dawson, and Paul Backlund. For further information, contact the Jefferson County Tax Appeal Board’s secretary at 406-225-4015, hwoods@jeffersoncounty-mt.gov.
Dated this 3rd day of May, 2023.
Ginger Kunz, Jefferson County Clerk & Recorder
Legal 23-046 Published in the Boulder Monitor May 3, 10, 17 & 24, 2023
MNAXLP
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.