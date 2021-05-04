LEGAL NOTICE
The Jefferson County Tax Appeal Board will be in session from July 1 through December 31, 2021, for the business of hearing property valuation and classification appeals. Any taxpayer who disagrees with the appraised value of his or her property may file an appeal with the Jefferson County Tax Appeal Board within 30 days of receipt of a Notice of Classification and Appraisal, or Notice to Change Valuation (assessment notice) established by the Montana Department of Revenue. Notices will be mailed in 2021 to property owners who have had a change in value after January 1, 2020, a change in ownership, or a change in classification. Appeal forms are available from www.mtab.mt.gov. Appeals must be filed with the County Clerk and Recorder who will notify the County Tax Appeal Board to schedule a hearing.
Legal 21-050 Published in the Boulder Monitor May 5, 12, 19 & 26, 2021
MNAXLP
