JEFFERSON COUNTY: SECOND CDBG-ED PUBLIC HEARING – YDI
The Jefferson County Commissioners will hold a public hearing at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 4th, 2022, at the Office of Clerk and Recorder at 102 S. Monroe Street, Boulder, MT. The purpose of the hearing is to obtain public comments regarding the community development project with YDI in Jefferson County for economic development, particularly as those needs affect low and moderate-income persons. Jefferson County is considering submitting applications to the Montana Department of Commerce for a Community Development Block Grant -Economic Development (CDBG-ED) funding, and the Commissioners would like to obtain public comment on the needs of the County. The Commissioners will explain the purpose of the CDBG-ED Program and describe the variety of activities eligible for funding. At the public hearing, everyone will be given the opportunity to express their opinions regarding the Youth Dynamics, Inc project. Comments may be given orally at the hearing or submitted in writing by October 18, 2022.
Anyone that would like more information or would like to submit suggestions should contact the Jefferson County Commissioners at (406) 225-4025. The 2022-2023 CDBG Community and Public Facilities Application and Guidelines are available at;
Jefferson County will make reasonable accommodation for any known disability that may interfere with a person’s ability to participate in this public hearing. Persons needing an accommodation must notify the Jefferson County Commissioners at (406) 225-4025 no later than October 7, 2022, to allow adequate time to make needed arrangements. You may also write to the Jefferson County Commissioners at P.O. Box H, Boulder, MT 59632-0249 or via email at commissioners@jeffersoncounty-mt.gov to make your request known.
Jefferson County Commissioners
Cory Kirsch, Chair
Bob Mullen, Member
Leonard Wortman, Member
Legal 22-111 Published in the Boulder Monitor September 21 & 28, 2022
