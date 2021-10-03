Jefferson County Annual Financial Report
for the Fiscal Year 2020-2021
The Trustees’ Financial Summary and school budgets for the school year 2020-2021 of each district in the Jefferson County are available for inspection in the office of the County Superintendent of Schools at the Courthouse in Boulder by appointment. To view the beginning and ending cash balances, total revenue, and total expenditures for all funds for each district (MCA 20-3-205) please visit http://jeffersoncounty-mt.gov under Community Resources, choose Superintendent of Schools.
General Fund Balances for each District in Jefferson County are in the attached chart.
If you have questions contact Sarah Eyer, County Superintendent of Schools at 406-225-4114, seyer@jeffersoncounty-mt.gov or contact the following district clerks:
Basin/Boulder Elem: Britton Mann, Cardwell: Lisa Morgan, Clancy: Jennifer Goehring, Montana City: Diane Smith, Whitehall Elem/Whitehall HS: Patti Drake, and Jefferson High School: Lorie Carey.
Legal 21-127 Published in the Boulder Monitor October 6, 2021 MNAXLP
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.