Notice of Public Hearing Resolution No. 24-2022
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Notice of Public Hearing Resolution No. 24-2022
Resolution Adopting Revised Fee Schedule for Jefferson County Planning Department
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN the Board of Commissioners of Jefferson County, Montana will conduct a public hearing commencing at 2:00 p.m. on August 23, 2022 in the conference room of the Jefferson County Clerk and Recorder’s Office, 102 South Monroe, Boulder and at this time will take public comment, consider, and pass upon Resolution No. 24-2022, Resolution Adopting Revised Fee Schedule for Jefferson County Planning Department. Anyone wishing to offer comment on Resolution No. 24-2022 may do so in person at the public hearing, or may provide written comment. Written comment must be received in the office of the Jefferson County Commission, 202 West Centennial, Boulder, Montana (mailing address - P.O. Box H, Boulder, MT 59632) no later than 5:00 p.m. on Monday August 22, 2022.
Further information on the action to be taken or copies of Resolution No. 24-2022 can be obtained from the Jefferson County Planning Department, 201 West Centennial, Boulder, Montana, phone - 225-4040.
Legal 22-091 Published in the Boulder Monitor August 10 & 17, 2022 MNAXLP
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.