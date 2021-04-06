LEGAL NOTICE
On Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at 7:00 p.m., the Jefferson County Planning Board will hold a public hearing via conference call on the following item:
ASHBROOK SUBDIVISION
Russell Giulio and Kenneth Stringer have proposed a twelve lot major subdivision of a +29.11-acre parcel located approximately 1.5 miles west of Jefferson City and Interstate 15. The lots will range in size from 1.94 to 2.82 acres. The property is not zoned and all lots will be used for single-family residential purposes. Each lot will be served by an individual onsite well and an individual onsite drainfield. The lots could be accessed from Corbin Road via public roads located within the Meadowlark Ridge and Songbird Meadows subdivisions. Alta Drive will be extended east from the Songbird Meadows Subdivision to connect with Ashbrook Road, creating a looping road network. No variances to the subdivision regulations are requested. The property is legally described as Tract A on Certificate of Survey #259688, F1019-A, located in Section 1, Township 7 North, Range 4 West.
Contact the Jefferson County Planning Dept at 406-225-4040 to obtain additional information regarding this proposal. The public is encouraged to participate in the public hearing and voice comments they may have on the proposal. Join the meeting remotely via phone: 1-253-215-8782, 1-669-900-9128, or 1-346-248-7799, or join via computer, tablet, etc: zoom.com/join, then enter meeting ID 671 828 8589.
The Planning Dept will accept written comments. Written comments must be received by April 26th at 5:00 p.m. to distribute to the Planning Board. Comments can also be presented verbally during the April 28th public hearing. The County Commissioners will review this proposal on May 11, 2021 at 1:45 p.m. and the public can participate in their meeting. Contact the Planning Dept. for information on how to participate in the Commission meeting. Comments can be mailed to Jefferson County Planning Dept, PO Box H, Boulder, MT, 59632 or e-mail to lhintz@jeffersoncounty-mt.gov.
