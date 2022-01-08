NOTICE OF FILING
Declarations for Nomination for the following offices are available through the Jefferson County Clerk and Recorder’s office. Candidates may file beginning January 13, 2022. The last day to file is March 14, 2022, at 5:00 pm.
County Commissioner, District 1 - 6 year term: $335.34 fee
County Attorney/Public Administrator - 4 year term: $622. 51 fee
County Clerk and Recorder/County Assessor/Surveyor- 4 year term: $366.44 fee
Sheriff/Coroner- 4 year term: $365.82 fee
County Treasurer - 4 year term: $335.34 fee
County Superintendent of Schools - Part-time Position - 4 year term: $163.67 fee
Justice of the Peace - 4 year term: $325.34 fee
Jefferson Valley Soil Conservation Supervisor- 4 year term: No fee.
Legal 22-002 Published in the Boulder Monitor January 12, 19 & 26, 2022.
MNAXLP
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.