Jefferson County Home School Families
All county Home Schools must notify the Jefferson County Superintendent of Schools of intent to home school at the beginning of each and every new school year.
Notify the County Superintendent of your intent to home school for 2022-2023 by visiting the Jefferson County Montana Superintendent of Schools website: http://www.jeffersoncounty-mt.gov/supt_schools.html
Download the form “Notification of Intent to Home School” and return it to
Sarah Eyer, Jefferson County Superintendent of Schools
E-mail: seyer@jeffersoncounty-mt.gov; or mail: PO Box H, Boulder, MT 59632.
You may also request a form by emailing seyer@jeffersoncounty-mt.gov; or phoning: (406) 225-4114; Cell: (406) 225-3420. Sarah Eyer will be happy to mail or email you the form.
Please visit the Jefferson County Superintendent of Schools website for additional forms, resources, links to organizations, and information to support you in Home Schooling.
Home School Requirements: MCA Section 20-5-109 states: “To qualify its student for the exemption from compulsory enrollment under 20-5-102, nonpublic or home shall:
(1) Maintain records on pupil attendance and disease immunization and make the records available to the county superintendent of schools on request;
(2) provide at least the minimum aggregate hours of pupil instruction in accordance with 20-1-301 and 20-1-302 (Half-time Kindergarten 360 hrs, Full-time K through grade 3 720 hrs, and grades 4-12 1080 hrs);
(3) be housed in a building that complies with applicable local health and safety regulations;
(4) provided an organized course of study that includes instruction in the subjects required of public schools as basic instructional program pursuant to 20-7-111; and
(5) in the case of home schools, notify the county superintendent of schools of the county in which the home school is located in each school fiscal year of the student’s attendance at school.” Montana Code Annotated 20-5-109 (2011).
