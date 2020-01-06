Fire District, Ambulance District, and Water and/or Sewer

 trustee/director elections will be held Tuesday, May 5, 2020, 

for the following special districts:

Basin Fire District

Bull Mountain Fire District

Elk Park Fire District

Jefferson Valley Fire District

Montana City Fire District

Clancy Fire Service Area

Basin County Water and/or Sewer District

Clancy County Water and/or Sewer District

Jefferson Valley Rural Ambulance District

Declarations of Candidacy are available through the Clerk and Recorder’s office or your local Special District. All Declarations of Candidacy must be returned no later than 5:00 pm, February 10, 2010.

Legal 20-002 Published in the Boulder Monitor January 8, 15 & 22, 2020

              MNAXLP

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.