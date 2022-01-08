DECLARATIONS OF CANDIDACY
Fire District, Water and/or Sewer District trustee/director elections will be held Tuesday, May 3, 2022, for the following special districts:
Basin Fire District
Bull Mountain Fire District
Jefferson City Rural Fire District
Jefferson Valley Rural Ambulance District
Jefferson Valley Rural Fire District
Elk Park Fire District
Montana City Fire District
Clancy Fire Service Area
Basin County Water and/or Sewer District
Clancy County Water and/or Sewer District
Declarations of Candidacy are available through the Clerk and Recorder’s office or your local Special District. All declarations of candidacy must be returned no later than 5:00 p.m. February 7, 2022.
Legal 22-001 Published in the Boulder Monitor January 12, 19 & 26, 2022.
MNAXLP
