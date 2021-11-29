PUBLIC HEARING
Pursuant to §7-14-2616, MCA, a public hearing has been scheduled to discuss abandonment of a portion of right-of-way Sugarbeet Row, specifically described as follows:
A certain tract of land lying in the SW 1⁄4 of Section 3, T1N, R4W, PMM, more particularly described as follows: Beginning at Corner No.1, the northwest corner and initial point of the tract herein conveyed, from whence a corner stone placed at the intersection of the center lines of First Avenue and “C” Street in the Baker’s Addition to the Town of Whitehall, Montana, bears N 08E25’ W., 1804.4 feet and running thence, first course, N. 86E14’ E., 544.5 feet to Corner No. 2, being the northeast corner of the tract herein conveyed; thence, second course, S. 03E46’ E., 400.0 feet to Corner No. 3, being the southeast corner of the tract herein conveyed; thence, third course, S. 86E14’ W. 544.5 to Corner No. 4, being the southwest corner of the tract herein conveyed; thence, fourth course, N. 03E46’ W., 400.0 feet to Corner No. 1, the place of beginning.
Also to be discussed, the abandonment of Jacklin Street, an unconstructed 25’ wide right-of-way located in Corbin, Montana.
The Public Hearing will be held on Tuesday, December 14, at 2:00 p.m. in the meeting room of the Clerk and Recorder Building, Boulder. For more information, contact the Jefferson County Commissioners, PO Box H, Boulder, MT 59632 or phone 225-4025.
Legal 21-140 Published in the Boulder Monitor December 1 & 8, 2021
MNAXLP
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.