The Trustees’ Financial Summary and school budgets for the school year 2022-2023 of each district in the Jefferson County are available for inspection in the office of the County Superintendent of Schools at the Courthouse in Boulder by appointment. To view the beginning and ending cash balances, total revenue, and total expenditures for all funds for each district (MCA 20-3-205) please visit http://jeffersoncounty-mt.gov under Community Resources, choose Superintendent of Schools.
