AUDIT PUBLICATION STATEMENT
An audit of the affairs of Jefferson County has been conducted by Strom & Associates, PC. The audit covered the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020. Section 2-7-521, MCA, requires the publication of the following summary of significant findings.
Summary of Significant Findings
The audit report for Jefferson County for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020, contains an Independent Auditor’s Report on the County’s basic financial statements. The report issued for the fiscal year ended 2020 contains unmodified opinion(s).
The audit report also contains several other auditor’s reports. Following is a listing of the reports and a summary of the findings included in each. This is only a summary and is not intended to be used as an audit report.
1. Report on Internal Control Over Financial Reporting and on Compliance and Other Matters Based on an Audit of Financial Statements Performed in Accordance With government Auditing Standards. This report contains the following findings:
2020-001 - Transfers
2020-002 - Internal Loans
2020-003 - Debt Proceeds
2020-004 - Pledged Securities
2020-005- Minutes
2. Report on Compliance for Each Major Federal Program and Report on Internal Control Over Compliance Required by Uniform Guidance. This report contains no findings.
Public Inspection of Audit Report
The complete audit report is on file in its entirety and is open to public inspection at the County in the Clerk and Recorder’s Office.
Legal 21-035 Published in the Boulder Monitor April 7, 2021 MNAXLP
