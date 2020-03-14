SECTION 00100
INVITATION TO BID
Separate sealed bids for construction of the Montana City Container Site will be received by Jefferson County Commission at 102 S Monroe, PO Box H, Boulder, Montana 59632 until 2:00 pm local time on March 31, 2020 and then publicly opened and read aloud.
The project consists of demolition and disposal of the existing container site, and construction of ten new container bays consisting of earthwork gravel base course, gravel surface, asphalt, concrete walls, concrete slabs, and fencing. The project also consists of intersection improvements at the intersection of Wildish Lane and McClellan Creek Road, construction of a new access road to the public tipping area, and an extending a water line. The project also includes preparation for temporary container site for the County’s use during construction.
Digital copies of the Bidding Documents are available at www.greatwesteng.com or www.questcdn.com for a fee of $20.00. These documents may be downloaded by selecting this project from the “Current Projects Bidding” tab. The contract documents, consisting of half size Drawings and Project Manual, may be examined or obtained at the office of Great West Engineering, located at 2501 Belt View Drive, PO Box 4817, Helena, Montana 59604, phone 406-449-8627 in accordance with Article 2.1 of Instructions to Bidders. Required fee of $50 per set, which is not refundable.
In addition, the Drawings and Project Manual may also be examined at the following locations:
Billings Builders Exchange Great Falls Builders Exchange
Bozeman Plan Exchange Helena Copy Center
Butte Builders Exchange Missoula Plans Exchange
There will be a Pre-Bid Conference at the project site at 50 E McClellan Creek Road, Montana City, MT on March 24, 2020 at 11:00 am. Interested Contractors are encouraged to attend.
Contractor and any of the Contractor’s Subcontractors bidding or doing work on this project will be required to be registered with the Montana Department of Labor and Industry (DLI). Forms for registration are available from the Department of Labor and Industry, PO Box 8011, 1805 Prospect, Helena MT 59604-8011. Information on registration can be obtained by calling (406) 444-7734. All laborers and mechanics employed by Contractor or Subcontractors in performance of the construction work shall be paid wages at rates as required by Montana Prevailing Wage Rates. The Contractor must ensure that employees and applicants for employment are not discriminated against because of their race, color, religion, sex or national origin.
Each bid or proposal must be accompanied by a Certified Check, Cashier’s Check, or Bid Bond payable to Jefferson County, in an amount not less than ten percent (10%) of the total amount of the bid. Successful Bidders shall furnish an approved Performance Bond and a Labor and Materials Payment Bond, each in the amount of one hundred percent (100%) of the contract amount. Insurance, as required, shall be provided by the successful Bidder(s) and a certificate(s) of that insurance shall be provided.
This project is funded in part or in whole with Intercap Loan funding from the Montana Board of Investments.
The right is reserved to reject any or all proposals received, to waive informalities, to postpone the award of the contract for a period not to exceed sixty (60) days, and to accept the lowest responsive and responsible bid that is in the best interest of the Owner.
Written comments may be submitted to Bob Church of Great West Engineering by mail at: P.O. Box 4817, Helena, MT 59604 or email at: bchurch@greatwesteng.com or by calling Bob Church, Project Engineer at: (406) 495-6177. Interpretations or clarifications considered necessary by Engineer in response to such questions will be issued by Addenda delivered to all parties recorded as having received the Bidding Documents. Only questions answered by Addenda will be binding. Oral and other interpretations or clarifications will be without legal effect.
Jefferson County is an Equal Opportunity Employer.
Published in the Boulder Monitor, Montana, this 11th, 18th , & 25th day of March, 2020.
Jefferson County Commission, 102 S Monroe, Boulder, Montana 59632
Legal 20-021 Published in the Boulder Monitor March 11, 18 & 25, 2020
