INVITATION TO BID
Jefferson County, MT is accepting bids to place foam insulation in the Carousel building located at the Jefferson County Recreation Park/Fairgrounds, 21 Whitetail Road, Boulder, MT 59632. A registered contractors license and insurance information is required. Contractors walk through of the Carousel building is Friday, March 20th at 2 pm. Sealed bids must be received by Friday, April 3. To confirm your attendance at the walk through please contact Bruce Binkowski at bbinkowski@jeffersoncounty-mt.gov or call 406-225-4039.
Legal 20-022 Published in the Boulder Monitor March 11 & 18, 2020
