INVITATION TO BID: JEFFERSON COUNTY WEED DISTRICT
The Jefferson County Weed District (JCWD) seeks bids for noxious weed control work to be performed on county and state road rights-of-way and on public lands within Jefferson County, Montana. Bids will be accepted by the JCWD office, 111 Odyssey Lane, Boulder, Montana, until 4:00 p.m. mountain standard time on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Bid packets containing Scope of Work and Project Specifications and Noxious Weed Control Contract, may be obtained from the JCWD office at the above address.
A complete bid (one (1) original and two (2) copies) must be presented on company letterhead indicating a price breakdown of costs shown on page 5 paragraph 7. The bid must be signed/dated and in a sealed envelope and be clearly marked on the outside of the envelope with “Noxious Weed Control Work.” No bid will be considered unless it is received in the Jefferson County Weed District Office, 111 Odyssey Lane, Boulder, Montana, by 4:00 p.m. mountain standard/daylight time on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Bids received after this date and time will not be considered. Faxes and e-mails will not be accepted.
JCWD reserves the right to reject any or all bids received, to waive informalities, and to accept the lowest and most responsible bid which the Jefferson County Weed District Board deems to be in the best interests of Jefferson County.
Legal 20-020 Published in the Boulder Monitor March 4 & 11, 2020
MNAXLP
