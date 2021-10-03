n
Sealed bids will be received up to and including 3:00 PM on October 26, 2021 and will be publicly opened and read aloud in the office of Design and Construction, 1522 Ninth Avenue, P.O. Box 200701, Helena, MT 59620-0701, for the: Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park Comfort Stattion Septic Project, FWP # 7176303 near Whitehall, MT.
Bids shall be submitted on the form provided within the Contract Documents.
The Contract Documents may be viewed on the Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks website at: https://fwp.mt.gov/aboutfwp/design-and-construction/upcoming-bid-openings
A refundable deposit of -0- is required for each plan set.
A pre-bid walk-through is scheduled for October 14, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Participants should meet onsite at the Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park campground. Attendence is strongly recommended.
If you would like any further information, please contact Kevin Harrington at (406) 841-4002.
All bids over $25,000.00 must be accompanied by a bid security meeting the requirements of the State of Montana in the amount of 10% of the total bid. After award, the successful bidder must furnish an approved Performance Security and a Labor & Material Payment Security each in the amount of 100% of the contract.
No bidder may withdraw his bid for at least thirty (30) calendar days after the scheduled time for receipt of bids except as noted in the Instruction to Bidders.
The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any and all irregularities or informalities and the right to determine what constitutes any and all irregularities or informalities.
The State of Montana makes reasonable accommodations for any known disability that may interfere with an applicant’s ability to compete in the bidding and/or selection process. In order for the state to make such accommodations, applicants must make known any needed accommodation to the individual project managers or agency contacts listed in the contract documents. Persons using TDD may call the Montana Relay Service at 1-800-253-4091.
Design & Construction
Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks
State of Montana
