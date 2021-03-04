INVITATION TO BID
Jefferson County, MT is accepting bids to install a layer of OSB and a layer of drywall to include taping and painting for the interior of the Carousel building (as detailed in the building plan) located at the Jefferson County Recreation Park/Fairgrounds, 21 Whitetail Road, Boulder, MT 59632. A registered contractors license and insurance information is required. Contractors walk through of the Carousel building is Friday, March 19, 2021, 2 pm. Sealed bids must be received by Wednesday, March 31, 2021. To confirm your attendance at the walk through please contact Bruce Binkowski at bbinkowski@jeffersoncounty-mt.gov or call 406-225-4039.
Legal 21-016 Published in the Boulder Monitor March 3, 10, & 17, 2021
