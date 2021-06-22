SECTION 00100
INVITATION TO BID
Separate sealed bids for construction of the Big Sky Acres RSID will be received by the Jefferson County Commission at 201 W Centennial Avenue, PO Box H, Boulder, Montana 59632 until 2:00 P.M. local time on July 6, 2021 and then publicly opened and read aloud.
The project consists of applying new seal coat along 0.39 miles of Antler Ave., 0.25 miles of Brow Tine Blvd., 0.14 miles of Spike St., 0.09 miles of Bull Elk Blvd., and 0.18 miles of Bull Elk Rd. The project will also include minor pothole patching, thin lift overlays, base course improvements, and widening 300 feet of Antler Ave. from 12 feet to 24 feet.
Digital copies of the Bidding Documents are available at www.greatwesteng.com or www.questcdn.com for a fee of $20.00. These documents may be downloaded by selecting this project from the “Current Projects Bidding” tab. The contract documents, consisting of half size Drawings and Project Manual, may be examined or obtained at the office of Great West Engineering, located at 2501 Belt View Drive, PO Box 4817, Helena, Montana 59604, phone (406) 449-8627 in accordance with Article 2.1 of Instructions to Bidders. Required fee of $50 per set, which is not refundable.
In addition, the Drawings and Project Manual may also be examined at the following locations:
Helena Copy Center
Great Falls Builders Exchange
Bozeman Plan Exchange
Butte Builders Exchange
Contractor and any of the Contractor’s Subcontractors bidding or doing work on this project will be required to be registered with the Montana Department of Labor and Industry (DLI). Forms for registration are available from the Department of Labor and Industry, PO Box 8011, 1805 Prospect, Helena MT 59604-8011. Information on registration can be obtained by calling (406) 444-7734. All laborers and mechanics employed by Contractor or Subcontractors in performance of the construction work shall be paid wages at rates as required by Montana Prevailing Wage Rates. The Contractor must ensure that employees and applicants for employment are not discriminated against because of their race, color, religion, sex or national origin.
Each bid or proposal must be accompanied by a Certified Check, Cashier’s Check, or Bid Bond payable to Jefferson County, in an amount not less than ten percent (10%) of the total amount of the bid. Successful Bidders shall furnish an approved Performance Bond and a Labor and Materials Payment Bond, each in the amount of one hundred percent (100%) of the contract amount. Insurance, as required, shall be provided by the successful Bidder(s) and a certificate(s) of that insurance shall be provided.
This project is funded in part or in whole with funding from Rural Special Improvement District (RSID)
Award of the project will be contingent upon receiving funding and award concurrence from the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners. Bids may only be withdrawn as provided in Section 16.02 of the Instructions to Bidders after the scheduled time for the public opening of bids.
The right is reserved to reject any or all proposals received, to waive informalities, to postpone the award of the contract for a period not to exceed sixty (60) days, and to accept the lowest responsive and responsible bid that is in the best interest of the Owner.
Jefferson County is an Equal Opportunity Employer.
Published at the Boulder Monitor, Montana, 6/23/2021 & 6/30/2021
Jefferson County201 Centennial Ave., PO Box H
Boulder, MT 59632
Legal 21-080 Published in the Boulder Monitor June 23 & 30, 2021
