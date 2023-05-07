INVITATION TO BID
Separate sealed bids for the following two projects: 1.) Basin Water Services and Treatment Improvements and 2. Basin Water Storage Tank Improvements will be received by the Basin County Water and\or Sewer District at PO Box 7, Basin, MT 59631 until 3:00 PM local time on Tuesday, May 23rd, 2023. Bids to be opened at the Basin Community Hall, 2-10 Basin Street, Basin, MT 59631. Late bids will not be accepted.
There are two separate projects being bid at this time. The Water Services and Treatment Improvements Project includes replacement of approximately 120 water service lines from the water main to property boundaries, installation of meter pit assemblies and improvements to the existing water treatment building. The Water Storage Tank Improvements Project includes repairs to the existing water tank and a recoating of the tanks interior.
The project manual for use in preparing bids may be obtained by contacting the engineer Mitch West at (406)980- 1014 mwest@tripletreemt.com. A $50 non-refundable deposit is required to obtain each project manual from the engineer. Alternately, a digital copy of each project manual may be obtained at www.questcdn.com. Interested parties may download the digital copy of the bid documents for $30 by inputting the Quest Project #8484841 for the Services and Treatment Project, or #8489016 for the Tank Improvements Project, on the website’s project search page. Please contact QuestCDN.com at (952)233-1632 or info@questcdn.com for assistance in membership registration, downloading, and working with the digital project information. Bidders must purchase bid documents from the Engineer or through QuestCDN; and must be shown on the plan holders list to be considered a responsive bidder. Questions relative to this project should be directed to Mitch West. at (406) 980-1014.
There will be a Pre-Bid Conference at the Basin Community Hall, 2-10 Basin Street, Basin, MT 59631 at 3:00 PM local time on Thursday, May 11th, 2023 to discuss the project. Interested contractors are encouraged to attend.
Legal 23-047 Published in the Boulder Monitor May 3, 10, & 17, 2023
MNAXLP
