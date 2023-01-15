JEFFERSON HIGH SCHOOL SECOND FLOOR VENTILATION UPGRADES • BOULDER, MONTANA
INVITATION FOR BIDS
Notice is hereby given that Jefferson High School District #1 is requesting sealed bids for the Jefferson High School Second Floor Ventilation Upgrades, Boulder, Montana. The project generally consists of ventilation upgrades to the second floor of the existing Jefferson High School as indicated in the project documents. Sealed bids are hereby invited and will be received until 3:00 local time on Thursday, February 2, 2023 at the following locations:
Jefferson School District #1
District Office
312 S. Main Street
Boulder, Montana 59632
Bids received after that time will not be opened or considered for this project. The bids will be publicly opened and read at 3:00 pm local time on Thursday, February 2, 2023
Sealed bids are to be addressed to Jefferson School District #1, District Office, 312 S. Main Street, Boulder, Montana 59632, and shall be marked on the outside of the envelope, “Jefferson High School Second Floor Ventilation Upgrades” Bids are invited for one General Contract on a lump sum basis and shall be submitted on the Proposal Form provided with the Contract Documents.
Bids shall be submitted on the form provided with the contract documents. Contractors may obtain the Project Manual from SMA Architects, 920 Front Street, Suite 101, Helena, MT 59601, Phone: 406-442-4933
Bidders must submit a Bid Bond in the amount of 10% of the project bid price with the bid documentation.
Successful bidders will be required to provide a Performance Bond, Labor and Material Payment
Bond in the amount of 100 percent of the Contract.
Each bidder and subcontractor must have a valid Montana Public Contractor’s License in the proper classification.
Contractors working on the project must comply with the Montana Prevailing Wage Determination for 2023.
No bidder may withdraw his bid for at least 30 days after the scheduled time for receipt of bids except as noted in the Instruction to Bidders. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any irregularities or informalities.
The Owner will collect the 1% Montana Gross Receipts Tax from payments made to the Contractor for work conducted on this project.
Legal 23-006 Published in the Boulder Monitor January 18 & 25 and February 1, 2023 MNAXLP
