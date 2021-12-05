HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 1 JEFFERSON COUNTY, MONTANA
CERTIFICATE
High School District No. 1, Jefferson County, Montana conducted a mail ballot bond election on November 2, 2021, at which the following proposition was considered:
Shall the Board of Trustees (the “Board”) of High School District No. 1, Jefferson County, Montana (the “High School District”), be authorized to sell and issue general obligation bonds of the High School District in one or more series in the aggregate principal amount of up to Twelve Million Five Hundred Thousand and No/100 Dollars ($12,500,000.00), bearing interest at rates to be determined at the time of the sale, payable semiannually, during a term as to each series of bonds of not more than twenty (20) years, for the purpose of providing funds to pay the costs of designing, constructing, renovating, equipping, and furnishing improvements to Jefferson High School, to include removing modular classrooms and constructing additions to house classrooms for general purposes and for science, art, music, career and technology education (CTE), and special education; renovating the existing building to include improvements to the performing arts space, safety and security upgrades, and accessibility improvements; installing mechanical, electrical and plumbing upgrades; making grounds and outdoor athletic facilities updates; related improvements and costs; and paying costs associated with the sale and issuance of the bonds?
The total number of registered electors who were eligible to vote in the bond election was 6,072.
The canvass of the votes establishes that 1,678 electors voted “BONDS -YES”, and that 1,077 electors voted “BONDS -NO”.
THEREFORE, BE IT CERTIFIED that the above bond proposition has been approved in accordance with the provisions of Montana Code Annotated, Section 20-9-428, and that the Board of Trustees of High School District No. 1, Jefferson County, Montana is hereby authorized to issue bonds for the purpose and in the amount specified in the ballot proposition.
DATED: November 15, 2021.
/s/ Camila A. Robson
Chair, High School District No. 1,
Jefferson County, Montana
Attest:
/s/ Lorie J. Carey
Clerk, High School District No. 1
Jefferson County, Montana
Legal 21-144 Published in the Boulder Monitor December 8, 2021 MNAXLP
