NOTICE
An application for a Floodplain Development Permit has been submitted to the Jefferson County Floodplain Administrator. Your comments and concerns are welcomed.
Date of Notice: March 17, 2021
Date of Application: February 4, 2021
Applicant: Gallatin County Road & Bridge 205 Baxter Lane West Bozeman, Montana 59718
Scope/Purpose of Project: This is an application proposing removal of an antiquated single lane bridge with posted load limits restricting vehicle use, and replacing it with a new bridge sized appropriately. The new bridge will be two-lanes, constructed along the same aligmnent as the existing bridge, and designed to carry legal load limits. It will be two spans and comprised of a driven steel pile foundation with prestressed concrete beams
Name of Stream/Water Body: Jefferson River
Location of Project: Sections 13, Township 1 North, Range 1 West
Comments concerning this application for a permit, related to this activity in the floodplain, must be submitted within fifteen (15) days of this notice, or by April 1, 2021.
Jefferson County Floodplain Administrator
P.O. Box H, Boulder, MT 59632
Phone: 406-225-4126
Legal 21-021 Published in the Boulder Monitor March 17, 2021
MNAXLP
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.