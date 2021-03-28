NOTICE
An application for a Floodplain Development Permit has been submitted to the Jefferson County Floodplain Administrator. Your comments and concerns are welcomed.
Date of Notice: March 17, 2021
Date of Application: January 6, 2021
Applicant: David Schell, PO Box 341, Boulder, Montana 59632
This is an application to post-permit fill and riprap placed within the floodplain on the Boulder River at 32 High Ore Road. Fill was placed at multiple locations on the property to allow installation of parking areas, small sheds and to mitigate bank erosion. A total of approximately 100 linear feet of bank has been impacted with the locations of fill.
Name of Stream/Water Body: Boulder River
Location of Project: Sections 23, Township 6 North, Range 5 West
Comments concerning this application for a permit, related to this activity in the floodplain, must be submitted within fifteen ( 15) days of this notice, or by April 1, 2021.
Jefferson County Floodplain Administrator
P.O. Box H, Boulder, MT 59632
Phone: 406-225-4126
Legal 21-022 Published in the Boulder Monitor March 17, 2021
MNAXLP
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.