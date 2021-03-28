NOTICE

An application for a Floodplain Development Permit has been submitted to the Jefferson County Floodplain Administrator. Your comments and concerns are welcomed.

Date of Notice: March 17, 2021

Date of Application: January 6, 2021

Applicant: David Schell, PO Box 341, Boulder, Montana 59632

This is an application to post-permit fill and riprap placed within the floodplain on the Boulder River at 32 High Ore Road. Fill was placed at multiple locations on the property to allow installation of parking areas, small sheds and to mitigate bank erosion. A total of approximately 100 linear feet of bank has been impacted with the locations of fill. 

Name of Stream/Water Body: Boulder River 

Location of Project: Sections 23, Township 6 North, Range 5 West 

Comments concerning this application for a permit, related to this activity in the floodplain, must be submitted within fifteen ( 15) days of this notice, or by April 1, 2021.

Jefferson County Floodplain Administrator 

P.O. Box H, Boulder, MT 59632 

Phone: 406-225-4126 

mbullock@jeffersoncounty-mt.gov

Legal 21-022 Published in the Boulder Monitor March 17, 2021

