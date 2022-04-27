METHOD FOR COUNTING MAIL BALLOTS
Notice is hereby given by the undersigned Clerk of Clancy School District No. 1, Jefferson County, State of Montana that Mail Ballots for the School Election held on the 3rd, day of May, 2022, will be counted at the following location on election day:
18 Clancy Creek Rd, Clancy, MT 59634
Beginning at 2 p.m.
And these Mail Ballots will be counted using the following method:
By hand
DATED this 22nd day of April 2022
District Clerk: Jennifer Goehring
/s/ Jennifer Goehring
Legal 22-042 Published in the Boulder Monitor April 27, 2022 MNAXLP
