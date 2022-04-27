METHOD FOR COUNTING MAIL BALLOTS 

Notice is hereby given by the undersigned Clerk of Clancy School District No. 1, Jefferson County, State of Montana that Mail Ballots for the School Election held on the 3rd, day of May, 2022, will be counted at the following location on election day: 

18 Clancy Creek Rd, Clancy, MT 59634 

Beginning at 2 p.m. 

And these Mail Ballots will be counted using the following method: 

By hand 

DATED this 22nd day of April 2022 

District Clerk: Jennifer Goehring 

/s/ Jennifer Goehring

 

Legal 22-042 Published in the Boulder Monitor April 27, 2022          MNAXLP

