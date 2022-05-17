CANVASS OF VOTES AND DECLARATION OF RESULTS
Canvass of votes cast at the Clancy School District No. 1 Election, Jefferson County, on the 3rd of May, 2022.
Office or Issue: Trustee, 3-year term (2)
CANDIDATE/ NUMBER
POSITIONOF VOTES
Sarah Brown 311
Gina Davis 309
Tom Jandron 235
Aaron Oplinger 202
We hereby certify that this constitutes a full, true, and complete canvass of the number of votes cast, and declaration of results of Clancy School District, No. 1, Jefferson County for the offices/issues enumerated and we hereby declare elected the individuals listed receiving the highest number of votes.
Attest my hand this 12th day of May, 2022
Trustee: /s/
Trustee: /s/
Trustee: /s/
Trustee: /s/
Trustee: /s/
Election Administrator:
/s/ Jennifer Goehring
Legal 22-059 Published in the Boulder Monitor May 18, 2022 MNAXLP
