CANVASS OF VOTES AND DECLARATION OF RESULTS

Canvass of votes cast at the Clancy School District No. 1 Election, Jefferson County, on the 3rd of May, 2022. 

Office or Issue: Trustee, 3-year term (2)

 CANDIDATE/ NUMBER 

 POSITIONOF VOTES

Sarah Brown    311

Gina Davis    309

Tom Jandron    235

Aaron Oplinger    202

We hereby certify that this constitutes a full, true, and complete canvass of the number of votes cast, and declaration of results of Clancy School District, No. 1, Jefferson County for the offices/issues enumerated and we hereby declare elected the individuals listed receiving the highest number of votes.

 

Attest my hand this 12th day of May, 2022

Trustee: /s/

Trustee: /s/

Trustee: /s/

Trustee: /s/

Trustee: /s/

Election Administrator: 

/s/ Jennifer Goehring

 

Legal 22-059 Published in the Boulder Monitor May 18, 2022  MNAXLP

