SALE OF SURPLUS PROPERTY TO GOVERNMENT ENTITY
It is the intent of the City to sell surplus property; namely a 2016 Ford Explorer Police 4D AWD for the sum of $16,975.00, a 2018 Ford Explorer Police 4D AWD for the sum of $26,600.00, & a 2011 Ford F150 1/2T Pickup for the sum of $5,500 to Jefferson County, Montana. Per §7-8-101(2) MCA, the City can sell property directly to another governmental entity without an ordinance, public notice, public auction, bid, or appraisal. For additional information contact the Boulder City Clerk at 406-225-3381.
Legal 21-111 Published in the Boulder Monitor August 25 & September 1, 2021 MNAXLP
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.