CITY OF BOULDER
P.O. Box 68 • Boulder, MT 59632
(406) 225-3381
POLICE COMMISSION OPENING
The Boulder City Council is in need of a member for the Boulder Police Commission in accordance with 7-32-4151 M.C.A. At the January 21, 2020, the Mayor, with the approval of the Council, will appoint the volunteer commission member to serve a three-year term from February 29, 2019 thru February 28, 2022
Persons interested in being considered for this volunteer commission, should submit a letter of interest to the City of Boulder, P.O. Box 68, Boulder, MT 59632 on or before 4:30 p.m. on Friday, January 10, 2020.
Legal 20-001 Published in the Boulder Monitor January 1 & 8, 2020
