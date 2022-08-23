Important Information About Your Drinking Water
City of Boulder PWS Does Not Meet Treatment Requirements
The City’s water system was notified by the State that one of our three source water wells (Well 3) has been determined to be under the direct influence of surface water and as such, needs to be disinfected and filtered to meet surface water treatment regulations. Even though this is not an emergency, as our customers you have a right to know the status of the water system and what we are doing to correct the situation.
On August 19, 2020 the Montana Department of Environmental Quality ordered the City to filter the water from City Well 3 in addition to the existing disinfection treatment. We were required to install this filtration within 18 months or find a new source. The City has been diligently pursuing funding to establich a new source well and disconnect Well 3 since the initial violation was issued. However, Well 3 has remained connected to the system to provide water when the other sources cannot meet demand. Disinfection treatment and additional water quality monitoring are performed any time Well 3 is used. Well 3 has not been used to meet summer water demand, to date.
What should I do?
• You do not need to boil your water. A home filter would not necessarily solve the problem, because not all home filters protect against parasites. Call NSF International at 1-800-NSF-8010 or the Water Quality Association at 1-800-749-0234 for information on appropriate filters.
• People with severely compromised immune systems, people with an infant, and some elderly may be a t increased risk. These people should seek advice about drining water from their health care providers. General guidelines on ways to lessen the risk of infection by microbes are available from EPA’s Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 1-800-426-4791. If you have specific health concerns, consult your doctor.
What does this mean?
This is not an immediate risk. If it had been, you would have been notified immediately. We do not know of any cases of contamination. However, until improvements are made, there is an increased chance that disease-causing organisms could contaminate the water supply.
Inadequately treated water may contain disease-causing organisms. These organisms include bacteria, viruses, and parasites which can cause symptoms such as nausea, cramps, diarrhea, and associated headaches.
What is being done?
The City is in the process of replacing Well 3 with a new source well.
We anticipate the new infrastructure to be fully operational in the summer of 2023.
For more information, please contact the Public Works office at 406-225-3381.
Please share this notice with all other people who drink City water, especially those who may not have received this notice directly (for example, people in apartments, nursing homes, schools, and businesses). You can do this by posting this notice in a public place or distributing copies by hand or mail. This notice is also posted at City Hall.
This notice was prepared by the City of Boulder. PWS ID#: MT0000158.
Legal 22-094 Published in the Boulder Monitor August 24, 2022 MNAXLP
