CITY OF BOULDER
P.O. Box 68
Boulder, MT 59632
(406) 225-3381
FAX: (406) 225-9498
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
In accordance with 7-6-4024 MCA, notice is hereby given that the Boulder City Council will hold a public hearing to receive comments on the preliminary budget for fiscal year 2021-2022, on Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at 6:30 p.m. at a Special City Council Meeting at City Hall. The Council has completed the preliminary budget for fiscal year 2021-2022 which is open to review in the office of the City Clerk. The Council will remain in continuous session until the adoption of the budget. Any taxpayer or resident of the City of Boulder may appear and be heard for or against any part of the budget. The hearing may be continued from day to day and must be concluded and the budget finally approved and adopted by resolution within 30 calendar days of the receipt of the certified taxable values from the Department of Revenue. Questions may be directed to Mayor Giulio, PO Box 68, Boulder, MT, or by phone at 406-225-3381.
Legal 21-102 Published in the Boulder Monitor August 11 & 18, 2021 MNAXLP
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.