NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
Updated: February 26, 2023 @ 10:54 am
The Boulder City Council will hold a public hearing & 2nd reading of ordinance amendment(s) and section appeal(s).
1) Repeal language in Title 9, Chapter 90, “Animals” and replace with Ordinance #2023-01.
The hearing will be held at City Hall, 304 N. Main Street, on Monday, March 20, 2023, at 6:30 p.m. during the regularly scheduled City Council meeting. Please contact the City Office at (406) 225-3381 with any questions. Written and verbal public comment will be accepted at the hearings or may be submitted via email to: cityclerk@cityofbouldermt.com.
Ellen Harne, City Clerk
Legal 23-018 Published in the Boulder Monitor March 1, 8 & 15, 2023
