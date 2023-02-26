Boulder, MT (59632)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun this morning, then some snow showers this afternoon. High 41F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%..

Tonight

Snow showers this evening. Breaks in the overcast later. Low 11F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.