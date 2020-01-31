CITY OF BOULDER
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
Community Decay, Beautification
and Upkeep Ordinance
Please take notice that the Boulder City Council will hold a public hearing on the proposed Community Decay, Beautification, and Upkeep Ordinance on the 5th day of February, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. at the Boulder City Hall, 304 N. Main Street, Boulder, Montana. Copies of the Ordinance are available at the Clerk’s Office and online at: https://www.boulder-monitor.com/boulderdraftbeautificationordinance-pdf/pdf_1b84ee74-3df6-11ea-a1c5-878ac71a94b3.html
The City Council will be taking public comment at this hearing for consideration in making any revisions, changes and/or additions to the Ordinance. The public is encouraged to attend and participate. For further information, contact Ellen Harne, City Clerk, P.O. Box 68, Boulder, MT 59632; 225-3381.
Legal 20-008 Published in the Boulder Monitor January 29 & February 5, 2020
MNAXLP
