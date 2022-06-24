City of Boulder: Board of Adjustments
The City of Boulder’s Board of Adjustments seeks one member to complete a vacant term that will expire on 12/21/2024.
Those who wish to be considered must submit a letter of interest to the City Office and should include the prospective member’s reason(s) for wishing to serve, along with any other information, i.e., qualifications & goals, that will be helpful in the selection process. Please address letters to: City Hall, PO Box 68, Boulder, MT 59632.
The vacancy will remain open until a qualified member has been selected. Further information my be obtained by contacting the City Office at 225-3381.
Legal 22-078 Published in the Boulder Monitor June 29, 2022 MNAXLP
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.