CITY OF BOULDER
NOTICE: The Board of Adjustments (Variance Committee) plans to meet on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. at the City Hall to discuss variance requests submitted by All State Signs & Epcon Signs on behalf of Town Pump, to exceed the maximum pole sign height; exceed the number of allowable pole signs; and exceed the total surface area for all signs located at 703 N. Main Street, Boulder, Montana.
Legal 21-149 Published in the Boulder Monitor December 29, 2021.
MNAXLP
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.