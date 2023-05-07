Hon. Luke Berger
Fifth Judicial District Court Judge
Jefferson County Courthouse
201 Centennial
Post Office Box H
Boulder, Montana 59632
(406) 225-4042
MONTANA FIFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, JEFFERSON COUNTY
IN THE MATTERS OF: P.U., S.U., and J.U., youths in need of care.
Cause No. DN-22-2023-01 – P.U.
Cause No. DN-22-2023-02 – S.U.
Cause No. DN-22-2023-03 – J.U.
CITATION FOR PUBLICATION
To: Danielle Marie Bowen and Michael Robert Ulmer
You are hereby notified that a Petition for Emergency Protective Services, Adjudication as a Youth in Need of Care, and Temporary Legal Custody (“the Petition”) regarding, P.U., S.U., and J.U., the children who are the subject of the above-captioned proceedings brought pursuant to Title 41, Chapter 3 of the Montana Code Annotated, has been filed in Cause Numbers. DN-2023-01, DN-2023-02, and DN-2023-03 in Montana Fifth Judicial District Court, in Jefferson County by the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services, Child and Family Services Division (CFS), located at 111 N. Last Chance Gulch, Helena, Montana.
The Petition requests that CFS be granted the following relief: Emergency Protective Services; Adjudication as a Youth in Need of Care; and Temporary Legal Custody. A copy of the Petition is filed with the Clerk of District Court for Jefferson County, (406) 225-4042, and is hereby served upon you at this time.
The children who are the subject of the proceedings, J.U., was born on October 4, 2012 in Helena, Montana; P.U., was born on July 15, 2014 in Helena, Montana; and S.U., was born on October 23, 2015 in Helena, Montana. The children’s mother is Danielle Marie Bowen. The children’s father is Michael Robert Ulmer.
NOW, THEREFORE, YOU ARE HEREBY DIRECTED to appear at the hearing regarding the Petition that is set on June 7, 2023 at 1:30 o’clock p.m., at the Jefferson County Courthouse located at 201 Centennial, Boulder, Montana, then and there to show cause, if any you may have, why CFS should not be granted the relief requested in the Petition.
NOTICE: Your failure to appear at the hearing will constitute a denial of interest in the child, which denial may result, without further notice of this proceeding or any subsequent proceeding, in judgment by default being entered for the relief requested in the Petition.
You have the right to be represented by an attorney in these proceedings. If you are unable to afford an attorney, the Court will have an attorney appointed to represent you.
WITNESS my hand and the seal of this Court this 1st day of May, 2023.
(SEAL)Dorianne Woods, Clerk of District Court
By: /s/ Deanna Brulla, Deputy Clerk
Legal 23-049 Published in the Boulder Monitor May 10, 17 & 24, 2023
