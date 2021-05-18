CERTIFICATE OF PROPOSITION ELECTION RESULTS
Montana City School District No. 27, Jefferson County, Montana
WHEREAS, an election was held for Montana City School District No. 27, Jefferson County, State of Montana, on the 4th day of May, 2021, at which the following proposition was considered: “Shall the district be authorized to impose an increase in local taxes to support the technology acquisition and depreciation fund in the amount of Fifty Thousand ($50,000) per year for 10 years and being approximately 5.83 mills for the purpose of the increased costs associated with fiber internet and web services, Microsoft and Apple licenses, student information system, accounting software, and the new costs associated with updating equipment and most importantly accessing curriculum via technology?
Passage of this proposal will increase the taxes on a home with a value of $100,000 by approximately $7.87 yearly on a home with a value of $200,000 by approximately $15.74 yearly. The durational limit of the levy is 10 years, beginning in 2021-2022 and ending in 2031-2032.”
WHEREAS, the total number of registered electors who were eligible to vote in the election was 2436.
WHEREAS, the canvass of the votes established the following:
Number of votes FOR: 536
Number of votes AGAINST: 438
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT CERTIFIED that the technology fund levy proposition was approved by the district electors.
Jamie Wilcox, Chairperson, Board of Trustees District #27, Jefferson County, Montana
Diane L. Smith, Clerk, Board of Trustees District #27, Jefferson County, Montana
Dated: May 12, 2021
Legal 21-061 Published in the Boulder Monitor May 19, 2021 MNAXLP
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.