CERTIFICATE OF ELECTION
OF TRUSTEE BY ACCLAMATION
THIS IS TO CERTIFY that the candidate Marissa Ostby Was duly elected by acclamation to fill the office of Trustee for the Clancy School District No. 1 of Jefferson County, State of Montana, for a term of three (3) years, beginning on the 13th day of May, 2021 and ending at the trustee organizational meeting in May 2024, or until a successor has been elected or appointed and has been qualified.
Issued this 13th day of May, 2021:
Board Chair: Kevin Harris
/s/ Kevin Harris
District Clerk: Jennifer Goehring
/s/ Jennifer Goehring
School District No. 1, Jefferson County, State of Montana
Legal 21-060 Published in the Boulder Monitor May 19, 2021 MNAXLP
