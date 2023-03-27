Boulder Elementary School will hold its annual school election on May 2, 2023. Persons interested in trustee vacancies may contact the District Office at 225-3316 ext 100 or britton.mann@bgs.k12.mt.us.
Updated: March 29, 2023 @ 1:57 am
Vacancies include:
3-year position
(currently held Kyle Simons)
Current trustees may choose
whether to run for re-election
Legal 23-026 Published in the Boulder Monitor March 29, 2023
