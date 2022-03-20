Boulder Elementary School 2022 Election
Declaration of Intent and Oath of Candidacy
due by March 24, 2022
Boulder Elementary School will hold its annual school election on May 3, 2022. Persons interested in trustee vacancies may contact the District Office at 225-3316 ext 100 or britton.mann@bgs.k12.mt.us.
Vacancies include:
3-year positioncurrently held by Matt Strozewski
3-year positioncurrently held by Andrea Dolezal
Current trustees may choose whether to run for re-election
Legal 22-020 Published in the Boulder Monitor March 16, 23 & 30, 2022
